Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 478 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,309,000 after acquiring an additional 408,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,355,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,141,000 after buying an additional 173,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,833,000.

Shares of ESGE opened at $31.53 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

