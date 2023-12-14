Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Endava worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 369.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Stock Performance

DAVA opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.14. Endava plc has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $95.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.47 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

