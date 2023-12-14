Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $389,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 4.2 %

PPL opened at $27.27 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.