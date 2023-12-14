Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $480,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 403.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 58,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

RDVI stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60.

About FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.