BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0853 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.08.

BDO Unibank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $21.75 on Thursday. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

About BDO Unibank

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.