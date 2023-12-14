BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0853 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.08.
BDO Unibank Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $21.75 on Thursday. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.
About BDO Unibank
