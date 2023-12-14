Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.61

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.61 and last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 15743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BELFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $807.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $999,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.