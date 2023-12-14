Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock’s current price.

BLTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Belite Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ BLTE opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Further Reading

