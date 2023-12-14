Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $89.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $69.00.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.53.

BBY opened at $72.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $74.25. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,589,140. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

