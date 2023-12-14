BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Mike Henry Sells 394,760 Shares

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) insider Mike Henry sold 394,760 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$47.55 ($31.28), for a total transaction of A$18,770,838.00 ($12,349,235.53).
Mike Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Mike Henry 211,336 shares of BHP Group stock.
BHP Group Stock Performance
BHP Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.