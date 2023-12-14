Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Acquires 4,561 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 4,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.27 per share, with a total value of $995,529.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,043,554.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,429 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $343,545.89.

Biglari Price Performance

Biglari stock opened at $179.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day moving average of $176.64. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $218.50. The company has a market cap of $410.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($195.55) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter.

BH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Biglari by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Biglari by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

