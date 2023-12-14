Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

