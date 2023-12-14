Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.96

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.96 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 302520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 113,637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 22,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 189,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 154,181 shares of company stock worth $3,402,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,643,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

