BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Update

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 305,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,037.44% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. Equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

