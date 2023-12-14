Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $52.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Birkenstock traded as high as $51.08 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 163675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIRK. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.15 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

