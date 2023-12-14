Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 2.2% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $239.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

