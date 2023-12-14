Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $34.70 on Thursday. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,903 shares of company stock worth $1,929,729. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

