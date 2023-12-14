Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $1.97 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $161.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.64 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

