Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $6.27 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 2.6% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $144.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $144.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

