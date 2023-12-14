Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JCI opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

