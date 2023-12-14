Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 2.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in RTX by 21.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in RTX by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

