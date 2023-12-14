Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

