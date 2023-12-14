Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 50 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $84,258,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $472.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $472.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.98.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
