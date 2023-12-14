Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 600 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 2.2% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CMI opened at $239.35 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

