Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 7,650 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 1.6% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in Southern by 63.1% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:SO opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

