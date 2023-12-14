Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE AXP opened at $174.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.84.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.42.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

