Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 2.6% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $118,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1,168.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $144.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.62. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $144.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.