BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 145,695 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 145,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $2,183,968.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,308,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,496,018.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $2,865,388.89.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98.
- On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10.
- On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,030.81.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $146,802.96.
- On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 325,841 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,767,053.83.
- On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 91,143 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $1,337,979.24.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 388,172 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $5,710,010.12.
- On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,207 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $416,617.39.
- On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $468,111.54.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BCAT stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $15.61.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,656,000 after buying an additional 1,507,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after buying an additional 1,402,023 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,966,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 525,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 316,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares during the period. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
