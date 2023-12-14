BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 145,695 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 145,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $2,183,968.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,308,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,496,018.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $2,865,388.89.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,030.81.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $146,802.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 325,841 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,767,053.83.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 91,143 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $1,337,979.24.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 388,172 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $5,710,010.12.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,207 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $416,617.39.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $468,111.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $15.61.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,656,000 after buying an additional 1,507,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after buying an additional 1,402,023 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,966,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 525,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 316,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares during the period. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

