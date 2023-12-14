BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 133,259 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 133,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,148.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,768,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,986,287.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 148,832 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,372,382.08.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 77,203 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,123.49.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,563 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,790,888.51.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,142 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $976,872.24.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 234,871 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,673,382.44.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 342,147 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,171.15.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30.90.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 37,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $580,796.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 317,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,922,676.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 82,864 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,962.40.

ECAT opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 697,851 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 485,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 94,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 671,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

