BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 188,795 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 188,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.20 per share, with a total value of 2,680,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,619,577 shares in the company, valued at 221,797,993.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 152,960 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.19 per share, with a total value of 2,170,502.40.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 220,605 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.15 per share, with a total value of 3,121,560.75.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,764 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.11 per share, with a total value of 2,367,150.04.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,303 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.05 per share, with a total value of 116,657.15.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 146,634 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.85 per share, with a total value of 2,030,880.90.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 227,546 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.87 per share, with a total value of 3,156,063.02.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 124,233 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.80 per share, with a total value of 1,714,415.40.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 206,973 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.86 per share, with a total value of 2,868,645.78.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 65,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.74 per share, with a total value of 901,797.42.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 95,390 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.59 per share, with a total value of 1,296,350.10.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BMEZ stock opened at 14.58 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 17.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.04.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

