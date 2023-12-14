BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 331,854 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 331,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,445,763.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,074,994 shares in the company, valued at $302,722,705.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,627,419.06.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 495,100 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,619,181.00.
  • On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 375,746 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,769,248.02.
  • On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 217,175 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,598,408.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 310,487 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $2,238,611.27.
  • On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 596,593 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $4,319,333.32.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 150,305 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,094,220.40.
  • On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,036 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,359.92.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 533,883 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,854,635.26.
  • On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 295,811 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,174.32.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.53 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $828,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,473,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 775,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

