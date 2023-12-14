Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,988 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 19.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.08% of Blackstone worth $58,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Blackstone by 156.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Blackstone by 43.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Blackstone by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 43,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $124.39 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

