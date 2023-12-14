Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $13.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

