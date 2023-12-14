BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 272.7% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $8.22.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
