BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DHF stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $70,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

