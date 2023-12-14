BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of DHF stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
