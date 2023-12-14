Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of BCC opened at $113.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.08. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $115.97.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

