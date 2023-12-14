Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,424.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,035.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,960.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,433.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,647 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,344. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

