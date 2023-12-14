Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 520 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $134.49 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.71.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.