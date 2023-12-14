Bowman & Co S.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 1.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $326.97 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $329.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.42.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

