Bowman & Co S.C. Buys Shares of 5,919 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
