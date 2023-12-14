Bowman & Co S.C. Buys Shares of 5,919 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.