Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 93.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $435.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.24. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $435.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.