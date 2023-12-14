Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 187,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 104,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.