Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 1.1% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $213.16 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

