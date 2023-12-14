Bowman & Co S.C. Has $744,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bowman & Co S.C. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

