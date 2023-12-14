Bowman & Co S.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,025,760. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $257.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.