Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 2,211 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,046 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Halliburton by 7.8% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Halliburton by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 146.9% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $563,429.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,903 shares of company stock worth $1,929,729. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

