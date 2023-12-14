BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LND shares. TheStreet raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter.

LND traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 17,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.82.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

