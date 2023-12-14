Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in November

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bridgestone Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bridgestone stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

