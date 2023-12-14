Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Joseph G. Taylor Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $24,426,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 298.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 195,620 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $525,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.