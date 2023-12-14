British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the November 15th total of 902,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BTAFF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.75. 27,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

