British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the November 15th total of 902,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of BTAFF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.75. 27,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $41.47.
