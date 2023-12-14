Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,089.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $1,099.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $915.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $877.38.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

